Caleb McLaughlin & More ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Wish Millie Bobby Brown A Happy 15th Birthday

Happy birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! The scream queen turned 15 years old on February 19 and of course her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars had to spread the love! See their birthday posts here.

Millie Bobby Brown‘s Stranger Things family showered her with love on her fifteenth birthday, and it was too sweet to handle! Her co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo went on social media on February 19 to tell their Eleven how much they care about her. Caleb, who plays Lucas Sinclair in their Netflix show, shared a sweet tribute. He posted a cute pic of Millie on his Instagram story, which showed her beaming while holding giant “15” balloons. He wrote “happy birthday” on the pic and used the cake and heart emojis. Aww!

Gaten, who plays Dustin Henderson, also took to Instagram to give a birthday shout-out! He shared a picture of him and Millie at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, along with a sentimental message. “Another happy birthday to my dear friend Millie. You are such a talented and positive soul and I’m so honored to work with you and call you my friend,” the Netflix star wrote. SEE GATEN’S BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO MILLIE, HERE!

Millie has really made a name for herself since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. Not only is she now one of the most sought after young actors in Hollywood (Godzilla, much?), but she’s become a total style star. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, she stunned on the red carpet in this adorable, off the shoulder dress and matching pleather heels. The floral gown with a big voluminous skirt was the perfect mix of princess-y and all grown up. She had a big night ahead of her as a nominee and a presenter, so she had to look good!

She’s also making some famous friends. She appeared in the Maroon 5 music video for “Girls Like You” and even rapped Cardi B‘s verse during one of their concerts. And recently, she was seen having a girls’ day with Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. What a trio!