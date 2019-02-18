‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Colton Picks His Final 4 After Questioning Cassie & Caelynn’s Intentions

As Colton tearfully tries to determine which of the remaining women are ready for marriage on ‘The Bachelor,’ he eventually decides which four hometowns he’ll be visiting on the Feb. 18 episode. Here’s our recap!

Colton Underwood is in a tough spot as this week’s episode of The Bachelor begins: Last week, multiple women told him that there were girls left who “aren’t ready” for marriage, and he’s weary of who that could be. It’s time for Colton and the remaining seven women to head to Denver, though, and it’s a really big week — by the end of these dates, Colton will narrow it down to four women, whose families he will meet next week. Before things continue, Ben gets a pep talk from former Bachelor, Ben Higgins, and admits he’s falling in love with “multiple people,” which “scares the s***” out of him.

The first one-on-one date this week goes to Tayshia. Since Denver is Colton’s hometown, he spends the day showing Tayshia his favorite spots in the city, and they have a great time. However, things quickly get real: Tayshia also thinks that there are some women left who aren’t ready for marriage, and she’s ready to tell all to Colton. She admits that she thinks Cassie and Caelynn “aren’t genuine” because, according to her, they’re “already talking about being the next Bachelorette” and “not ready to get engaged.” Colton is admittedly terrified by this news, as his “greatest fear” on the show is feeling a certain way about someone who doesn’t reciprocate.

Even though the conversation is tough, it doesn’t put a damper on the nighttime portion of the date. Colton and Tayshia get together to cook their own meal and talk more about her family. Since Tayshia’s last serious relationship ended in a divorce, she admits her dad might be a bit protective and ask some tough questions. Colton is totally fine with this, and is ready to meet Tayshia’s family — he gives her the rose at the end of the date, and even reveals that he’s starting to fall in love with her.

Caelynn gets the second one-on-one, and gets the chance to share one of Colton’s passions with him: Snowboarding. They have a great time, but afterward, Colton confronts Caelynn with the information Tayshia brought to him and gives her a chance to tell her side of the story. Caelynn says the rumors are “completely fabricated.” She assures Colton she’s 100% ready for marriage, and says she wants a future with him, not as the Bachelorette. Naturally, Caelynn is left confused and pissed off at Tayshia, but it will be up to Colton to decide which story he believes.

Caelynn has one last chance to express how dedicated she is to Colton at night, and lets him know that she’s falling in love with him. It’s enough for Colton to want to take things to the next level with Caelynn — he gives her the rose, and says he’s falling in love with her, too. After the date, Caelynn pulls Tayshia aside to call her out for spreading lies. The ladies have it out, and Tayshia winds up storming away from the conversation.

The last one-on-one goes to Hannah B — and she actually gets to go home with Colton to meet his parents! That means Colton also gets to get some advice from his parents, and his dad warns him to go with his gut, and not what other women are telling him about each other. Colton reveals that Hannah previously expressed she’s falling in love with him, but admittedly does not feel the same way just yet. Unfortunately, by the end of the night, Colton still can’t get his feelings to match Hannah’s, so he decides to send her home. Before she leaves, she, like many before her, also warns Colton to “listen to people about people’s intentions.”

Finally, it’s time for Cassie, Kirpa, Hannah G and Heather’s group date. Heather gets one-on-one time first, and she wastes no time letting Colton know how she really feels: She isn’t 100% confident that she’s ready for an engagement, and she doesn’t feel comfortable bringing him home to meet her parents while having reservations. Rather than wasting Colton’s time, she decides to eliminate herself from the competition.

Meanwhile, Kirpa is on the same page as Tayshia when it comes to thinking Cassie isn’t ready for marriage, and she is ready to be honest with Colton about those feelings. However, Cassie gets her alone time first, and admits she’s “so shocked” by what the other girls are saying about her. She breaks down in tears while trying to explain that there’s “no truth” to what people are saying, but Kirpa says otherwise. She reiterates what Tayshia said: Cassie and Caelynn aren’t ready.

Colton is left more frustrated than ever, and Cassie is pissed when she learns that Kirpa spoke to him about the situation. The ladies get into it, and Cassie accuses Kirpa of spreading lies and being “desperate.” There are two roses left, and Colton is still unsure of what to do, so he needs the nighttime portion of the date to get clarity. First, Colton gives a rose to Hannah G., leaving just one rose left.

Before he makes his decision, though, he gets approached by Caelynn. Caelynn doesn’t want Cassie’s chances to be ruined by Tayshia’s like hers almost were. She assures Colton that everything he’s been told is “bulls***,” and he goes with his gut instinct to trust Cassie by giving her the final rose. That means Kirpa is heading home, and Colton’s final 4 are Caelynn, Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia.