Living the high life! Halsey relaxed on a yacht with her rumored boyfriend Yungblud, and he gave the ‘Without You’ singer some TLC! Watch the sweet video inside!

“Without You” singer Halsey, 24, hasn’t just been collaborating with rumored boyfriend Yungblud, 20, on music! The duo, who just released “11 Minutes” together, have been also been vacationing together. And they’ve certainly seemed to be enjoying spending time together and relaxing in one another’s company – Halsey let the English musician give her a foot massage!

Halsey shared video footage of Yungblud tending to her feet on her Instagram Story, which a fan reposted below. Her rumored partner delicately cared for her right foot as she held it up on his lap. He smiled while in a pink bathing suit, wearing two necklaces, and his hair messily sprawled about.

After her foot massage, Halsey shared a video clip on Instagram Stories of her and Yungblud jumping from the yacht and into the water! Halsey wore a tiny string bikini and looked like she was having an absolute blast on her time off from work.

This vacation came only a week after the singer hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live. On the show, Halsey accused her ex, G-Eazy, 29, of cheating on her. The day after her performance, Halsey spoke out on Twitter about the cheating allegations. “As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me,” she said. “As a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. My truth will always come through in my art. Death over silence, yo,” Halsey shared.

The singer has been through a lot – she spoke at the New York City Women’s March in 2018 about surviving sexual assault. If she has found happiness with Yungblud after her last relationship, we’re thrilled to support her! Especially if he gives her foot massages while vacationing on a luxurious yacht – what girlfriend wouldn’t want that?!