Tim Tebow Reveals His Must-Have For His Wedding To Demi-Leigh Nel Peters: ‘It’s Her Dream’

Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel Peters’ wedding is set to be a dream, for more reasons than one! The athlete EXCLUSIVELY told HL why the day will be so special for them both.

Somehow, between promoting his forthcoming film, Run The Race, and maintaining his stance as a baseball all-star for the New York Mets organization, Tim Tebow, 31, still has time to plan a wedding. The newly engaged athlete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all about his big wedding plans with Demi-Leigh Nel Peters, 23, during a press junket in LA. When asked about his “must-have” for the big day, the star revealed that he’s letting Demi-Leigh take the reigns! “Whatever it is she wants! It’s her dream. So whatever she wants, it’s good enough for me,” he said. “I’ll help in any way I can, but that day will be about her because that will make me get the most joy,” he added. How sweet!

Tim also revealed the part of marriage he’s most looking forward too, and his answer is completely heart-melting. “Just spending life with someone that you love and care for so much,” he said, when asked. But – that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few challenges for the two lovebirds. The baseball player turned producer admitted that they both have schedules that are jam-packed, and have yet to designate a home base. “She’s from South Africa but based in New York and I’m based in Florida. She had 20 International trips last year and I had a bunch too. We’re kind of all over the place,” he told HL.

The gorgeous couple announced their engagement on Jan. 9, and Demi-Leigh’s massive rock is so stunning! We got EXCLUSIVE deets on the sparkler – and apparently, it could’ve cost upwards of $600,000! “[Demi-Leigh’s] engagement ring is a classic ideal-cut 7.25-carat round diamond that is set in a elegant platinum solitaire setting to maximize the brilliance and sparkle of this exceptional gem,” Ritani Vice President Josh Marion told HollywoodLife. “The diamond has both a very high color and clarity rating, which makes this stone quite rare, and coupled with the size, it would be in the top 0.01% of all diamonds that can be found on the market today. To protect a rare investment of this size I would insure this diamond for at least $600,000 to $700,000.” Yep – you read that right!

Meanwhile, it’s just a matter of weeks before Tim’s new flick arrives! Run The Race premieres on Feb. 22, and it set to be one emotional roller coaster. The film follows the story of two desperate brothers ready to sacrifice today for a better tomorrow, according to the film’s site.