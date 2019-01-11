Tim Tebow Proposed To Fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters With $600,000, 7.25-carat Ring — See Pics

Wow! Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are engaged, but we can’t stop staring at her jaw-dropping ring! Click inside for EXCLUSIVE details about it!

Um, is that thing heavy? New York Mets baseball player Tim Tebow, 31, proposed to Miss Universe 2017 girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, on Jan. 9, and her engagement ring is huge! We learned EXCLUSIVE details about the gorgeous rock – apparently, it could’ve cost upwards of $600,000!

“[Demi-Leigh’s] engagement ring is a classic ideal-cut 7.25-carat round diamond that is set in a elegant platinum solitaire setting to maximize the brilliance and sparkle of this exceptional gem,” Ritani Vice President Josh Marion told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The diamond has both a very high color and clarity rating, which makes this stone quite rare, and coupled with the size, it would be in the top 0.01% of all diamonds that can be found on the market today. To protect a rare investment of this size I would insure this diamond for at least $600,000 to $700,000.” We certainly hope that ring is insured!

“This diamond is incredibly rare, not just for its large carat size but also for its brilliant cut, flawless clarity, and colorless qualities,” Shane Co. Vice President of Merchandise Alicia Davis EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Even most large jewelers will only carry a few, if that, of diamonds this large with that grade.” Meaning, this ring isn’t just stunning – it’s unique, too!

Tim surprised Demi-Leigh with the proposal in Jacksonville, Florida, where his family lives, People reported. He proposed at his family’s beautiful private farm, surrounded by green grass and tall trees. “This ring is internally flawless,” Tim said after he proposed. “Just like you.”

After Tim asked the big question, both him and Demi-Leigh gushed on Instagram with their own separate posts. “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tim said on his post announcing the engagement. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Aw! And Demi-Leigh added her own thoughts to her social media post, as well. “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all,” she said. “I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

If the engagement ring alone was that elaborate and expensive, we can’t wait to see how all-out this couple goes for their wedding! Imagine the dress Demi-Leigh will wear – we’re sure it’ll be absolutely incredible!