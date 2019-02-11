T.I. Shares Hot New Shirtless Pic & Tiny Is Here For It: See Her Sexy Comment

T.I. took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share an eye-catching shirtless photo and it didn’t take long for wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris to leave a flirty response!

T.I., 38, showed off his amazing abs on Feb. 10, when he posted a photo of himself shirtless to Instagram, and in addition to the many supportive fan reactions he received, the rapper’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, left her own loving comment! “Born Warrior,” T.I. captioned the hot pic, which showed him sitting down and wrapping his hand in a bandage while wearing only workout pants and sneakers. Tiny left not one, not two, but THREE “in love” cat emojis with hearts in their eyes.

Although T.I. and Tiny’s marriage has been up in the air over the past two years, Tiny’s comment is proof she’s still attracted to the father of three of her children. Along with her direct love, Tiny publicly reminisced about marrying T.I. over 8 years ago when she took to Instagram on Jan. 20, to share a pic of the house they said their vows in.

“I was scrolling on my timeline & ran across the house I got married in!! One of the best days of my life!” she captioned the pic. “Real fairy tale wedding but the reception was a massive star studded party! Ask anybody that was there & they’ll tell u it was the most lit, extravagant reception/party ever!!! So many married on this same day same year 7/31 2010 🙏🏽👑”

After Tiny filed for a divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, it seems the two have been working on things and are now closer than they’ve ever been as a couple since the pending split. They even reportedly moved back in together last month and are determined to make things work. “Tiny is much happier now that T.I. has moved back in with her and the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. “Ever since this return, they have been happy, more in love than ever and things have been going really great for the couple. Their love is stronger now, their bond is tight and they are in a great place as a couple and family.”