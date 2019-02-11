Ariana Grande Ditches Ponytail & Shows Off Her Naturally Curly Bob & Fans Freak Out: She’s ‘Adorable’

Ariana Grande took to Snapchat to prove she still looks just like she did when she was 5-years-old by showing off her naturally curly hair in a video, and fans couldn’t stop complimenting her!

Ariana Grande, 25, wasn’t afraid to take her ponytail off and reveal her naturally curly bob in a new Snapchat video, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it! The new Grammy Award-winning singer posted the clip, which shows her filming herself while sporting a cute dog filter on her face and playing with her curls. Since Ariana is rarely seen without her ponytail, it didn’t take long for her fans to take notice of the natural look and respond with supportive compliments.

“how can she be this adorable with her natural hair oh my god we need more of this @ArianaGrande,” one fan tweeted. “Ariana Grande showing off her beautiful natural hair!” another fan exclaimed. “We need to see more Ariana’s curly hair !!!! She looks incredible… I don’t have words,” another wrote.

Shortly before Ariana revealed her curls in the eye-catching video, she took to Twitter to show off a throwback newspaper pic of herself waving when she was just 5-years-old, and admitted that she still looked the same under the surface after all these years. She also took the moment to even poke fun of herself for recently making a mistake with the Japanese language on her hand tattoo. “if i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger,” Ariana captioned the sweet pic.

It’s great to see Ariana embracing her natural look, and even though it’s quite the contrast to her usual appearance, as her fans pointed out, she still looks amazing! Here’s to hoping we see more of the curly locks in the future!