Dan + Shay Bring All The Feels With Gorgeous Performance Of ‘Tequila’ At Grammys

It’s been quite a wild few months for Dan + Shay, and their success continued with a performance at the Grammys on Feb. 10. The guys hit the stage to sing their hit, ‘Tequila,’ and it was incredible!

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are owning the country music charts right now, so it was only fitting that they performed during music’s biggest night of the year! The guys, who make up the duo Dan + Shay, gave a stunning performance of their track, “Tequila,” and it definitely left us wanting more. Shay’s vocals were, as always, out of this world as he hit all the high notes, and Dan as the perfect pitch to sing harmonies, while also playing along on the guitar. After kicking off the year by performing at Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, followed by this Grammys appearance, it’s safe to say 2019 is going quite well for these two!

In addition to their performance, the Grammys were a huge night for Dan + Shay because they were also up for TWO awards! The guys’ hit “Tequila” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song. Of course, it was tough competition. In the first category, they were up against Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill and Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, and in the second, which was awarded to the songwriter(s), they go head-to-head with tracks sung by Cole Swindell, Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town. Before the show, it was announced that the guys WON the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award, so this turned out to be an even more exciting night for them!

This is the first year Dan + Shay have ever been nominated for a Grammy, so it’s obviously a big deal. Meanwhile, they have a lot to continue to look forward to in 2019. At the very end of February, the guys kick off a headlining tour, which runs through mid-April. Then, this summer, they’ll be opening for Florida Georgia Line on the road. EPIC!

The 2019 Grammys are hosted by Alicia Keys, and also features performances from stars like Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Diana Ross and MANY more. What a night!