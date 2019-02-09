Cardi B Thinks Chris Brown Was Being ‘Disrespectful’ By Naming Her In Offset Feud

Cardi B & Offset are both upset that Chris Brown brought her up in his feud with Offset, a source close to the on-again, off-again couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Chris Brown not only said he’d send flowers to Cardi B amid his feud with Offset, he also said he was “disappointed” in Offset — and neither Cardi and Offset are happy about this. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris crossed a line by bringing up Cardi. “Cardi B found Chris Brown’s Instagram post where he says he’s going to send her flowers so she knows he respects her, quite disrespectful,” our source told us. “Cardi of course sides with Offset, however, she knows Offset has been working really hard to get to a better place with her and on their relationship as a whole and finds it really rude of Chris to post such a thing.”

When it comes down to it, it’s going to make her upcoming big night at the Grammys even more stressful than it has to be. “Cardi also doesn’t like that Offset is being spoken about,” our source went on to say. “She finds the whole thing disrespectful. She’s already having a lot of emotions going into Grammy night that she didn’t really need to be dealing with this right now. She’s definitely been snuggling extra amounts with Kulture in the last 24 hours!”

Meanwhile, Offset feels that Chris should have known that talking about Cardi is off limits. “Offset also feels that Chris Brown took this too far but his comments involving Cardi as she has nothing to do with this,” “Cardi and kids are off limits in Offsets eyes, and he just found it crossing a line and disrespectful. Offset respects Cardi tremendously and he knows he’s been doing right by her for the past few months so that’s all he cares about. Offset will continue to do right by Cardi and make her feel like a queen. That’s his goal and he hasn’t wavered from that.” With Chris already inviting Offset to his house to fight him, it should make for an interesting night at the Grammys.