The ongoing feud between Chris Brown and Offset took another surprising turn on Feb. 7 when Breezy shared his address for the world to see.

Chris Brown, 29, took his feud with Offset, 27, to another level on Feb. 7 when the singer shared his home address on Instagram for the world to see. (Yes, we kid you not.) Breezy took to his account to publish a series of direct messages and insults that he and Offset traded as their argument escalated, rapidly. At one point, in messages that appear to have been sent from the rapper’s official Instagram account, the Migos star wrote, “Wya,” which means “where you at.” Chris replied that he’s in Los Angeles and will “be home at 4.” When Offset wrote, “Addy,” Brown challenged the rapper to look for his home address on Google Maps.

After Cardi B’s man declined Chris’s invitation – a few more insults later – Breezy shared his Tarzana address; street, house number, everything! The “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer posted the whole conversation on his Instagram page. In his caption he called Offset a “d*ckhead” and a “lil a** boi [sic].” Chris has since deleted the post but, as we know, the Internet is forever and fans very quickly shared screenshots on Twitter, as well as their hilarious reactions.

One fan tweeted, “Chris Brown really posted his address. He going [to] be mad when it’s me at his door instead of Offset.” Another person joked that Breezy was faking, tweeting, “Chris Brown probably gave y’all the address to Popeyes or something. lmfaooo bro not stupid.” Yet another fan joked, “Chris Brown just posted his address. Baby I’m omw [on my way].”

Other fans noted that, surprisingly, Chris appeared to be correct. Type in “Chris Brown address LA” in a search engine and the details pop up. Sharing screen shots of the results of a Google search, one person tweeted, “What makes this even funnier is Offset could literally Google Chris Brown’s address.”

Just what turn this feud will take remains to be seen. As fans will know it all began after Chris shared a clip of a 21 Savage music video that featured a British voiceover on his Instagram page days after the U.K. born artist was detained by ICE on Feb. 3. The 26-year-old faces deportation. Offset commented that “memes ain’t funny lame.” Breezy didn’t appreciate that and slammed the rapper in response. They’ve been feuding ever since. So far it seems that this celebrity spat is far from over.