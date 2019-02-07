Hayden Panettiere Admits She ‘Hopes’ To marry New BF Brian Hickerson After Less Than 1 Yr. Of Dating

They’ve only been together for six months, but Hayden Panettiere is convinced that Brian Hickerson is the one! Hayden explained why she’s so head over heels for her boyfriend in a new interview.

Hayden Panettiere is in love, and she wants the world to know it. The Nashville star, 29, revealed in a new interview that she firmly believes that her boyfriend of six months, Brian Hickerson, could one day be her husband. “I’ve lived a big life, I’ve met a lot of people. I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with,” Hayden told US Weekly. When asked if she thinks they’ll get married, she responded, “I think so. I hope so.”

Aww! She went on to describe all the things she loves to do with her boyfriend, and it all sounds so sweet. “I love being low key, being mellow, having experiences, having conversations, really in-depth conversations,” she told the magazine. It makes sense, then, that the couple are rarely seen out on dates in public. They’re homebodies! They were photographed on date night on January 31, the first time in months. Hayden and Brian were spotted taking in a screening of the documentary Sharkwater Extinction at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles. They were holding hands as they walked out of the movie theater, and Hayden looked super cute in bellbottoms, a leather jacket, and a sheer shirt.

It’s not too surprising that Hayden would be thinking about marriage already. Just one month into their relationship, she said that they were “getting serious.” Hey — when you know, you know! Hayden and her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, split up in early 2018 after nine years together. They share a four-year-old daughter, Kaya, who currently likes with her father and grandmother in Ukraine.