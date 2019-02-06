Can you say gorgeous? Priyanka Chopra proved, yet again, that she can do no wrong when she wore the sexiest, low-cut suit on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ ever. See pics of her hot look here!

Priyanka Chopra stunned in white again, but this time it wasn’t for a wedding! The Isn’t It Romantic? star and newly minted Mrs. Jonas appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 5 wearing an insanely sexy suit featuring a plunging neckline. And it was very apparent that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath her low-cut jacket. She was downright dazzling. And so was the suit, actually. It was literally covered in glittering crystals in a geometric pattern. Swoon!

The Quantico star, 36, also discussed her recent marriage to Nick Jonas, 26, during her interview with Jimmy Fallon, including adding “Jonas” to her surname. “I always wanted to add his name to mine,” Priyanka said. “I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.” Well said! You can watch Priyanka’s full Fallon interview HERE.

It’s been a whirlwind two months for Priyanka and Nick following their multiple weddings and receptions in India and the United States. After their celebrations, they went on two honeymoons — skiing in the Swiss Alps with Nick’s family, and relaxing on the beach in the Caribbean. As a source close to Nick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the “Closer” singer wanted to sweep his new bride off her feet and take her to the Caribbean because it was her dream vacation!

“Priyanka took the lead when it came to the wedding planning, but Nick was in charge of their honeymoon and he went all out to wow her,” the source said. “He wanted to show Priyanka just how special she is to him and he totally knocked it out of the park by giving her not one, but two dream honeymoons. “They escaped, just the two of them, to paradise. Their marriage is already off to a dream start.”