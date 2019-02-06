Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Fans In NJ After He & Hailey Push Back Their Wedding — See Pics

Of all the places on the East Coast, Justin Bieber has a particular love for the town of Montclair, NJ. He popped up there to get some exercise in a local park and greeted surprised fans. We’ve got the pics.

If you want to have a celebrity sighting with Justin Bieber, other than outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills his next favorite place seems to be Montclair, New Jersey. The pop superstar turned up in the picturesque town yet again on Feb. 5, and just seemed to be peacefully hanging out by himself. He got his fitness on, doing some laps around a local school track, then happily posed alongside stunned fans who happened upon the 24-year-old singer. Of course they posted selfies with the Biebs to Twitter so his cover was blown. Justin has visited the town many times over the years, even popping in for a surprise visit at a local middle school in May of 2016. The most logical reason for him to be in Montclair is that Hillsong Church founder Pastor Carl Lentz reportedly has a home there so he was probably paying his close pal a visit.

Along with his track run, Justin also turned up in the town’s beautiful Brookside Park where another fan got a selfie with the star. He didn’t do anything to stand out like in the days where he’d wear super gaudy clothes, neon and other things that would grab attention. He was covered up and his many pieces of identifiable body art weren’t visible. Justin had on a black hoodie, black baseball cap and long black and white basketball shorts. Ever since he got rid of his shaggy long hair in favor of a buzzcut, you’d have to be right up in Justin’s face to even realize it was him.

Wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, didn’t appear to be with her fella, as she’s on the West Coast getting ready to appear on her first talk show since tying the knot with a Feb. 6 spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Maybe she’ll reveal why the couple has postponed their formal wedding ceremony after sending out “Save the Date” cards for a ceremony the weekend of March 1. TMZ reported on Jan. 23 that couple pushed things back for a third time after some of the 300 invite recipients weren’t able to make it to the nuptials, which were set for Justin’s 25th birthday weekend.

Montclair residents that didn’t get an encounter with him took to Twitter so share their disappointment. “Y’all….I’m gonna scream. Justin Bieber was in Montclair today at the same time as me in a park that I drove past bc I didn’t feel like looking for parking,” one user wrote while another added, “justin bieber is living in montclair… i go to school in montclair… if this would’ve happened like 6 years ago i would’ve cried like a lil bitch.” Oh well, there will be a next time.