Lily is ready to put the bad blood aside and start anew in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago.’ But is she ready to work with Junior again? Watch now!

Lily wants to smooth things out with Junior and his new girlfriend, Adriana, after all the drama that went down in Jamaica. In our EXCLUSIVE Black Ink Crew: Chicago preview, Lily goes up to Adriana at a party to talk. She promises that she doesn’t have beef with Adriana after the Jamaica trip, and Adriana says the same thing about Lily. “Look, I’m exhausted from the soap drama that me, Junior and his girlfriend got going on,” Lily admits. “Regardless of how I feel right now and how weird it might be for me, I just want to move on.” Honestly, that’s the best thing for everyone.

Lily is ready for a peace treaty and put the past behind her. “I really do mean this. I don’t want no beef. I don’t want no problems. I think we dragged this out for a very long time, so this is my peace treaty,” she says. However, she gets quite the shock when Ryan tells her that Junior is coming back to the shop. She definitely wasn’t expecting that. While she’s cool with making peace, she didn’t think she was going to be working closely with him again.

“I didn’t know I was going keep working with this motherf**ker,” she says. Junior replies, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Things at the shop are about to get really interesting! Could the bad blood return? Time will tell! Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.