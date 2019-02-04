9 Stars Going Pantless In 2019: Blake Lively, Kate Beckinsale & More

We’re just a month into the new year but celebs are already strutting their stuff by wearing pantless outfits! We’re taking a look at our favorites right here!

Blake Lively, Kate Beckinsale and more fabulous celebs have been bringing the pantless trend right into 2019 and we’re loving their looks! From long shirts to short dresses, these ladies are proving that the best fashion choice is one that shows off their amazing legs! We’re showcasing some of our favorite pantless outfits right here and embracing the popular style in the new year.

Blake’s gorgeous pantless look tops off our list. The blonde beauty was truly a sight to see at a private reception for Mary Poppins when she stepped out wearing a short navy blue jacket over what appeared to be a striped white dress that showed off her bare legs. Kate also went pantless when she wore a stunning short silver dress with a squared shoulder style at the LA Art Show opening gala on Jan. 23.

Sophia Turner turned heads when she went out with soon-to-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Jan. 22, while wearing a shirt dress with an American flag design on it, and Madison Beer flaunted her stems when she wore a black tube top dress during a visit to Craig’s restaurant in L.A. Lana Condor wore a similar short black and white dress when she attended the Miu Miu “SHAKO MAKO” Release Party, and on Jan. 24, Rita Ora went pantless in a tan and black wraparound shirt and skirt.

The pantless looks didn’t stop there either! Kaia Gerber‘s beautiful white lace dress with matching black tights at the Givenchy show in Paris was very flattering, and Maisie Williams‘ short patterned dress with long white sleeves underneath put her on our favorite pantless list. Finally, Elisabeth Moss concludes our list with her short black Dior dress that she wore at this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

We can’t wait to see more pantless looks throughout 2019!