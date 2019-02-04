Cardi B Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Bra Top As She Rocks Neon Blue Wig – See Pic

Cardi B spent Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta flaunting her tight abs and hot cleavage. Now that the big game is over she’s still at it rocking a sexy bra top and we’ve got the pic.

Cardi B was everywhere during Super Bowl 53’s weekend in Atlanta and she was loving flaunting her hot body. Now that the big event has come and gone, she’s still showing off her incredible figure. On Feb. 4 she posted an Instagram pic letting fans know she was face timing with sister Hennessy Carolina, 23, and did it in a super sexy way. Cardi was wearing a very low slung black and white bra top along with fashionable white track pants and a matching jacket. She wasn’t about to work out as the 26-year-old rocked white heeled ankle boots.

Ever the hair chameleon, Cardi chose a bright royal blue long wig for the day, which perfectly coordinated with the waistband on her pants. Her cleavage was partially obscured by two absolutely gigantic diamond medallions handing from her neck. One featured her name in bold lettering while the other was an outline of her body. The bling didn’t stop there as she was dripping in diamond bracelets on both arms. Ah, just another Monday outfit for the rap superstar.

Cardi is coming off a massive weekend in Atlanta where she appeared in Pepsi’s Super Bowl ad, and she also performed at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Feb. 2 hosted by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. She was joined by Meek Mill and even New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft onstage where she got the 77-year-old billionaire to get down and boogie.

Cardi didn’t hit up the big game though and turned down the halftime performance opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, as the quarterback still hasn’t been hired by any NFL team after starting the taking a knee stance in 2016. It was even harder for her hubby Offset, 27, to miss the game, especially since it was played in his hometown.

“My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” Cardi told the Associated Press.“You have to sacrifice that,” she added. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”