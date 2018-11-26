Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Abs In Sexy Fringe Outfit For Thanksgiving Weekend Performance

Hot mama! Cardi B flashed some skin during a Nov. 24 radio show performance, & her toned stomach was on full display. See pics of Cardi’s statement making outfit!

Queen Cardi’s got some killer abs. Despite giving birth to baby Kulture just this past July, Cardi B, 26, is looking fierce as ever in revealing, two-piece ensembles! We saw her stop the show in an eye-catching outfit when she took the stage in Chicago on Nov. 24 to headline WGCI’s Big Jam concert, and the rapper left little to the imagination. For her performance, Cardi showed some serious skin, and was looking so good while doing so! Her fringe bra top perfectly matched her gold fringe skirt, but between both articles of clothing was nothing but skin. Cardi’s stomach was on full display and fans got a close look at just how fit the female rapper really is! Her stomach was looking completely flat and toned as she performed her biggest hits onstage.

The mother-of-one was shining bright for her performance, and her glittering outfit was accompanied by bold, statement earrings, and bejeweled nails. The rapper chose to wear her emerald green locks in a tight pony-tail on top of her head, and the statement making look didn’t stop there. Underneath her outfit, Cardi wore a pair of fishnet tights, which amped up the sexiness to a whole new level. If one thing’s for sure, Cardi knows how to command attention!

This isn’t the only time this week Cardi has showed off what she’s working with underneath. She stripped down to nothing but a bra top and underwear on Nov. 23, in a steamy Instagram post, where again, her toned abs were on full display. The social media clip showed her in a black lingerie set, but the rapper shared an important message as well! She let fans know that she did not have work done to get her enviable curves. Cardi made it clear she did not “have liposuction” and “worked hard” to get her “stripper body.” Tell em’ Cardi!

Clearly, Cardi is body confident through and through! We love seeing how comfortable she is in her own skin, and will keep you posted on all of her daring fashion looks to come!