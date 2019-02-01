50 Cent Caught Flirting With An Ex Of ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’s’ Phor, In Atlanta — See Pic

Level up! ‘Black Ink Crew’ regular Nikki Nicole seems to have found herself a new man. She was spotted schmoozing at an Atlanta nightclub with 50 Cent! See a pic of the moment here.

Nikki Nicole is wasting no time moving on from her ex, Phor, and it appears she’s found a new love interest in rapper 50 Cent, 43. The Black Ink Crew regular was spotted out at an Atlanta nightclub, and the “Candy Shop” rapper was right at her side. In pictures and vides of the moment, 50 can be seen dishing out dollar bills left and right, as more money covered the floor. Nikki wore a big grin on her face, as the rapper handed her a fat wad of cash. Can you blame her?!

50 dropped over $30K throughout the night according to Bossip, with Nikki right by his side. In another video clip, posted by the club, 50 actually publicly plants a kiss right on the reality star! He can be seen leaning in to kiss Nikki on the lips, as her hands her a stack of cash money. We can only imagine how Phor feels about the new clip! The Black Ink Crew star broke up with Nikki just this past October.

Leave it to 50 to stir up more drama. The rapper has already been making headlines thanks to another reality star, Teairra Mari, in their messy revenge porn lawsuit. In the latest development of their drama the Love and Hip Hop star lost her case against 50, who is now demanding he get the $30K a judge ordered her to pay him. But – the rapper publicly disclosed how much the reality star makes per episode, claiming she receives $5K. He took to his Instagram on Jan. 24 and implied he was getting her paychecks diverted to him by writing “Now Viacom is gonna pay me every time you are on Love & Hip Hop directly Tiearra (sic). DAMN Mona only giving yal 5k an episode😳 🤦‍♂️Bitch I want my money. LOL.” 50 is shameless!

Watch 50 and Nikki party it up in Atlanta in the videos above! 50 decided to do it real big throughout the night, and it looks like Nikki was not complaining about receiving her very own stack of cash.