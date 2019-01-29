‘MAFS’ Star Keith Reveals The ‘Biggest Thing’ He’s Had To Adapt To Since Marrying Kristine

‘Married At First Sight’s Keith and Kristine are navigating their married life, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Keith about how he’s adapting to living with Kristine!

The wedding was the easy part. Now the Married At First Sight couples are trying to adjust to life as a newly married couple. Both Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth were both living with family members before getting married, and now they’re living with each other. Keith revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what has been the biggest thing he’s had to get used to since moving in with Kristine. “I was raised by women so I should probably be used to this, but women have a lot of STUFF,” Keith said. “Getting used to having a wife who I have to check in with, and getting used to all of her stuff have been the biggest things to get used to.”

Keith also gushed about his wife and how she’s connected with his family. “I was raised by strong, super intelligent women, and I can already tell I’m married to a strong and smart woman,” Keith added. “It’s so important that all these strong, important, beautiful women in my life enjoy each other’s company. It just makes going to family events that much more fun — and easy!”

Kristine also talked with HollywoodLife about living with her new husband. “It’s been a challenge to keep in mind that someone else has a routine that I have to respect and work around,” Kristine told HollywoodLife. “Outside of that, and getting use to his messy ways, it’s been smooth sailing for the most part. It’s nice to have a man around that you can share life with. What he lacks in certain departments, he more than makes up for in others.” Sounds like these two are really making it work! Married At First Sight season 8 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.