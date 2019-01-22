‘Married At First Sight’s Kristine Admits New Marriage To Keith Has Been ‘A Challenge’ & More

Kristine and Keith said ‘I do’ on ‘MAFS,’ and now they’re navigating uncharted waters. Kristine talked to HL EXCLUSIVELY about the challenges they’ve faced and why she chose not to have sex on their wedding night.

Married At First Sight season 8 is well underway, and we’re getting some EXCLUSIVE scoop from Kristine Killingsworth about her marriage to Keith Dewar. They were both living with family members before getting married, and she admitted that living together has taken some getting used to. “It’s been a challenge to keep in mind that someone else has a routine that I have to respect and work around,” Kristine told HollywoodLife. “Outside of that, and getting use to his messy ways, it’s been smooth sailing for the most part. It’s nice to have a man around that you can share life with. What he lacks in certain departments, he more than makes up for in others.” How sweet!

Kristine said during a previous episode that she wouldn’t sleep with Keith on their wedding night. She explained why that decision was important to her. “I didn’t feel the need to rush into anything,” Kristine continued. “If all goes well, we have a lifetime to get to know each other and be intimate. Everything else in this process moves so quickly and is out of my control, so I wanted to slow this down and be in total control.”

Kristine also stressed that it was “very important that Keith click with my family, since family is everything. I want to make sure my husband is as loved as I am by the most important people in my life.” Kristine certainly has the right idea about all things relationships! We’re rooting for Kristine and Keith! Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.