India Eisley: 5 Things To Know About Breakout Star Of ‘I Am The Night’

India Eisley stars as Fauna Hodel in the mini-series ‘I Am The Night’! Find out all you need to know about her here!

Critics are already raving about TNT’s new mini-series I Am The Night, in particular Chris Pine‘s performance as down-and-out Jay Singletary and India Eisley, who plays the teenage Fauna Hodel, who sets out to find her biological parents and as a result, becomes embroiled in the mystery of the Black Dahlia murders. Here’s everything you need to know about the up-and-coming star!

1. India Eisley felt that her travel-heavy upbringing as the daughter of musician David Glen Eisley and actress Olivia Hussey prepare for her role. “Ultimately, I didn’t want the work to feel like she was too aware of everything. She is not stupid by any means but she is very young and has been kind of sheltered from the world,” Eisley told the Post Bulletin. “I didn’t find her to be a shy person. But, she has grown up in this small town so I wanted there to be a real naive aspect to her.

2. She gushed about working with Patty Jenkins on the project. “It was an absolute blast,” she told Collider. After this experience, if Patty asks me to play a lampshade in anything, I will be right there, and I’m not joking, at all. She’s just such a one-of-a-kind soul, which in turn makes her a one-of-a-kind director. She’s very, very thorough with watching people and seeing what makes people tick. I think she genuinely enjoys it.”

3. She had a similar experience working alongside Chris Pine. “He was an absolutely wonderful person to work with. He makes me laugh, as a side note,” she went on to tell Collider. “There’s much more to Chris than I think most people realize. It’s very easy to be like, ‘Oh, my god, he’s a movie star!’ I’ve never really had that whole starstruck part to me. But there are a lot of layers to him, as a human being. He’s a very special person.”

4. Before I Am The Night, India is best remembered for her performance of Ashley Juergens on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She played the titular role form 2008-2013.

5. India feels that I Am The Night is much more her sensibility than The Secret Life of the American Teenager. “Oh yeah,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I shouldn’t go into detail because I’ll probably say something a little nasty… (Laughs.) But it was a good foot-in-the-door experience. Film and creatively stimulating jobs are what I wanted to do getting into this profession, so I’m very pleased to have gotten that niche.”