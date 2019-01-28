‘Made In Staten Island’ Preview: Joe’s Dad Lectures Him To Be A ‘Man’ During Tense Meeting

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of this week’s ‘Made in Staten Island,’ Joe meets up with his dad, and things get super intense during the meal. Watch here!

Joe O’Toole comes face-to-face with his dad on the Jan. 28 episode of Made in Staten Island, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at their tense conversation. “The main reason I wanted to see you tonight is because of your behavior and things that I want you to start doing,” Joe’s dad explains. “I know you loop up to me, but you look up to me for all the wrong reasons. You know I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, and I won’t want you to make those mistakes because eventually you’re going to go to prison.”

Joe, himself, admits that there are issues buried inside him, and he does seem worried about what might happen if he takes things too far. “My heart is gold, but a lot of these hidden demons are locked in me,” he explains. “I feel like a lot of problems do follow me, truthfully.” Joe’s dad urges him to be a “man,” and he assures him that he’s “trying to wisen up,” but his dad isn’t done with the lecture just yet.

“Joe, you gotta get your s*** together,” he insists. “You’re supposed to listen and stop talking.” When Joe tries to interject again, his father has had it. “Don’t f***ing interrupt me,” he says. “I’m trying to talk and you f***ing talk over me. The next time, I don’t keep my hands in my pocket. You gotta take a step back, Joseph, like I had to stop and take a step back. I’ll say this one time and I’ll never say it again — there’s nothing good about the bad things I’ve done in my life.”

To find out if Joe really does get his act together, tune into the new episode of Made in Staten Island on Jan. 28 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV! This episode also features Kayla Gonzalez and Christian “C.P.” Patterson facing each other after her betrayal, and Paulie Fusco and Karina Seabrook possibly getting torn apart as his old habits get the best of him. It’s going to be a good one!