Drake Spotted Wearing A Bracelet With Adonis Name Etched On & Fans Are Here For It

Drake was seen wearing a gold bracelet with his son Adonis‘ name on it! The rapper wore the personalized jewelry while out at Draya‘s birthday party. As a result, Drake fans showed their support for this gesture in the comments of The Shade Room‘s post and defended Drake from detractors. Des_makesithappen wrote, “That’s his baby. His choice if he wants his child public! Who gives AF.” Of course, others were impressed at how The Shade Room zoomed in on the bracelet so well. Juicylucy_23 commented, “Who ever is behind the shade room Account Needs to apply for the fbi 😩😭🤦🏽‍♀️.” Check out the jewelry below!

We reported earlier how Drake is fully supporting Chris Brown after his release from detainment after a woman claimed that he allegedly raped her in his Paris hotel room suite. “Drake always has Chris Brown’s back no matter what,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The two have formed a very tight bond and Drake has made it clear that he is here for Chris no matter what he’s going through.”

Meanwhile, Drake may have beef with The Weeknd after the singer possibly threw a diss at Drizzy. The Weeknd possibly alluded to Adonis in his hit song “Lost In Fire.” “And I just want a baby with the right one,” The Weeknd sings in the song. “Cause I could never be the one to hide one.”

