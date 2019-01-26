Teresa Giudice ‘Heartbroken’ To See Daughter Milania’s Reaction To Joe’s Potential Deportation

Teresa Giudice has been doing her best to comfort her 14-year-old daughter, Milania, who is having a difficult time with the possibility that her father, Joe Giudice, will be deported to Italy soon.

Teresa Giudice, 46, is one loving mama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been worrying nonstop about the way her four daughters, Gabriella, 15, Gia, 18, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, are feeling about the possibility that her hubby Joe Giudice, 46, may be deported back to Italy in the near future. She’s especially, worried about Milania, because of the close relationship she has with her father, Joe, and Audriana, because of how young she is.

“Teresa’s biggest concern right now is her children as she waits to see if Joe officially will be deported,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teresa used to live in denial and not think this was a reality, but not anymore. She realizes this will probably happen. Milania is very emotional and it’s breaking Teresa’s heart to see her struggle so much. Joe and Milania have a very tight and special bond, but Teresa is adamant that the girls’ lives will carry on as normal, here in the states. She knows Gia, her eldest, will be instrumental in the transition of the younger daughters’ lives, but Gia is getting ready to go to college soon. Teresa is most concerned for Milania and Audriana. Audriana is so young and needs her Dad, and Milania is so sensitive and talks to Joe daily. She’s taken this much harder than any of the other children, so of course Teresa has been the most delicate with her.”

As his family braces for his potential future away from them, Joe has already been partially away due to his 41-month jail sentence for bankruptcy fraud. He started the sentence in 2016 and is expected to be released in Mar. 2019, but whether he stays in the U.S. or not depends on the how the deportation ruling turns out. If he does leave for Italy, though, Teresa is reportedly ready to end things and move on.

“When Joe first went away, Teresa couldn’t imagine her life without Joe even though she was angry,” the source continued. “As a true Italian, separation was never an option but she’s grown and realized that she can do this, and her frustration over all of this and her feeling that Joe put them in this position hasn’t changed. She’s doing what’s best for her girls and that’s making sure they’re OK throughout all of this.”