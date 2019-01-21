Ciara & Russell Wilson Clap Back At Future After He Dissed Them: Our Family Is ‘All That Matters’

Don’t come for Ciara’s man! The singer’s ex, Future, took shots at her hubby Russell Wilson, & now the couple is taking a stand.

Watch out, Future. The rapper’s ex, Ciara, 33, heard his diss at her family, and now, she’s clapping back. The R&B singer took to Instagram and showed that she’s taking the high road, in the drama fest her ex-man has created. “Rise above,” Ciara captioned her Jan. 20 Instagram post, proving that she’s doing exactly that. In her new snapshot, Ciara rocked an oversized, pink plaid shirt, and sky-high stiletto boots, as she shared the important message. Tell em!

Ciara’s husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 30, shared a clap back message of his own. The pro football player further proved that his family knows how to band together, with an adorable snapshot of their children. His new photo showed little ones Future Zahir and Sienna Princess cuddling. “All that matters. #Love,” he captioned the sweet image.

The responses come after Future blatantly shaded Russell, during an interview with Beats 1 Radio. “He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position,” he said during his chat, when referencing Ciara’s new man. Fans know that after ending her engagement with Future, Ciara began dating Russell in 2015. Clearly, Future is still a little salty about his ex’s new relationship!

It’s nice to see that the power couple have decided to take the high road here! Plus, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Russell hasn’t really had any association with Future at all. “Russell Wilson really has no relationship with Future at all, so he is really surprised by his comments,” our source told us. “Ciara really only talks to Future when she has to and she and Russell want to take the higher road in all of this and aren’t surprised by his comments.”