Future Slams Ex Ciara & Claims She Introduced Son, 4, To Russell Wilson Without Permission

Four years after welcoming their son, Future bashed Ciara for letting their little one meet Russell Wilson — without Future’s permission! Here’s what the rapper had to say.

Ciara, 33, and Future, 35, may share custody of the cutest baby boy ever, but they’ve been through a rollercoaster since welcoming their son Future Jr. in 2014. Four years later, Ciara has given birth to another child, Sienna Princess, 1, with her husband Russell Wilson, 30, but the drama hasn’t ended! In fact, Future spilled more details on parenting their son in a Beats1 interview with Big Bank Black, admitting that Ciara introduced Future Jr. to Russell before the rapper had given his permission.

He also added that Ciara’s husband, who is an NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, is being controlled by the “Level Up” singer. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he said. This isn’t the first time that Future has opened up about Ciara and Russell! Recall the rapper once admitted, “Of course I wouldn’t want someone pushing my son [in a stroller]. Like, that’s the number one rule. Like, if I was a kid and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would’ve jumped out of the stroller. You never do that in our community. You don’t even bring a man around your son. You know this dude for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid? Who does that? Nobody does that.”

Even though Future and Ciara were engaged in 2013, their relationship took a very sour turn when rumors swirled about the rapper cheating on his fiancee. While they tried working things out, they eventually ended up in court — and not just for their custody battle. Ciara sued her ex for $15 million, filing a defamation lawsuit after Future accused her of using their baby boy as a publicity pawn.

His response? He claimed her career wasn’t successful enough for him to possibly be ruining it. Yikes! While she dropped the suit in 2016, comments like these still happen on the reg.

Sometimes it seems like the battle between these two may never end.