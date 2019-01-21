Chris Brown & Rumored Boo Ammika Harris Pack On The PDA At A Club In Paris – See Sexy Pics

Chris Brown is out there living his best life with a rumored former flame. We’ve got the pics of him sweetly kissing Ammika Harris in a Paris nightclub.

The leading lady in Chris Brown‘s life lately has been his four-year-old daughter Royalty. But it appears the 29-year-old singer has found time to re-start his romance with rumored bae Ammika Harris. The two were spotted at a Paris nightclub together on Jan. 20 and the singer couldn’t stop putting on a PDA show with her. He was even photographed sweetly planting a kiss atop her head as she looked on smiling. The two were first linked in 2015 and it looks like their romance has come back around again as 2019 begins.

It’s uncanny how much Ammika, 25, looks just like Chris’ ex Karrueche Tran, 30. They could practically be sisters. Both are of Black and Asian heritage and have similar features, including brown eyes, brunette locks and high cheekbones. Kae officially tapped out of her volatile on-again, off-again relationship with Chris on March 4, 2015 after it was revealed that he had fathered Royalty with music video and Instagram model Nia Guzman. “Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me,” she tweeted.

By August of that same year, Chris was first linked to Ammika. It must have been a dream come true for her because on Oct. 28, 2014 when he was still with Karrueche, the Instagram model tweeted “Going tru @chris brown videos like 😛😛😛.” She finally got together with her crush the following year and while things didn’t take then, they stayed in touch. Chris took Ammika to a boxing match at LA’s Staples Center in June of 2018.

Up until now in 2019, Chris has been all about spending time with Royalty. On Jan. 11 he took her out on a sweet daddy-daughter movie date in LA and on Jan. 8 showed off a sweet pic of his smiling little girl in the rain, calling her a “princess.” He’s been in Paris for the past week attending shows for Menswear Fashion Week and checking out the latest style trends. Ammika is based in LA so it’s unclear if he flew her out to be with him or she’s in Paris for Fashion Week on her own.