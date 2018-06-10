Chris Brown & Ex Ammika Harris Reunite To Watch Boxing Match — Are They Back Together?

Is Chris Brown dating Ammika Harris again? The pair were spotted at a boxing match in Los Angeles together! Watch the clip of them arriving here!

Chris Brown must be a Selena Gomez fan because it looks like he’s out here living the lyrics to her song, “Back To You.” The 29-year-old singer was spotted attending a boxing match at the Staples Center on June 8 with a very interesting plus one: his ex Ammika Harris. In a clip shared by Showtime Boxing and obtained by The Shade Room, you can clearly see the pair walking side by side as the head deeper into the arena. Does this mean they’re back on?

Chris was first romantically linked to the model in Aug. 2015, but not much was known about their relationship beyond the initial connection. It seems that they’ve definitely stayed in touch though, since they’re now being spotted at public sporting events together!

The outing comes about a week after the “Freaky Friday” hitmaker quietly refollowed a different ex-girlfriend on Instagram. Days after reports came out that Rihanna, 30, broke up with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, Chris head over to her Insta page and hit that follow button. Not gonna lie, it’s pretty interesting timing.

Hopefully this outing with Ammika means Breezy knows he shouldn’t hold out for the “Wild Thoughts” songstress, because a rekindled romance isn’t in the cards for them. As previously reported: “Rihanna’s dating life goes in the future there will not ever be a case where she would return to Chris Brown,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Rekindling her love with Chris is a lost cause because so much time has passed and so much hurt happened in that relationship. She doesn’t want to return to that time in her life, it’s to painful.”