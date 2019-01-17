Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Especially Excited That They’re Expecting A Boy For Baby #4

Have you heard? Not only did Kim Kardashian confirm that she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, but she revealed that it’ll be a baby boy. A source told HL EXCLUSIVELY why they’re so thrilled!

Considering Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, already have two girls and one boy in their brood — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 — it’s easy to see why they’d want another cute little fella to join the fam. You know, that way everything is even! “Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Kanye couldn’t be more excited to have another boy.” But just because the couple is super pumped for a baby boy doesn’t mean that Kim necessarily meant to give this info away when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 14.

Not only did Kim say that the little one was due “very soon” via a surrogate, but she even admitted, “I got drunk at our Christmas party and told people and I can’t remember who I told.” No wonder she decided to go public with the news! “She felt comfortable and it sort of felt natural and just came out that she was having a boy,” the insider added. “Kim just felt the timing was right to announce it publicly, which is why she did. Since she told a few people already, she knew it could get out there. Khloe told Kim how great Andy is and how many people watch WWHL and love the show, so she decided last minute that announcing it publicly there was what she wanted to do.”

She definitely didn’t hold onto her secret for as long as Kylie Jenner, 21, did when she was expecting Stormi Webster, but how adorably excited did Kim look making her announcement? We’re so happy for the reality star and her growing family!

