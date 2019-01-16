Halle Berry, 52, Goes Braless & Looks Flawless In Soaking Wet Top As She Dances In The Rain

This is not a drill! Halle Berry is braless, in a wet, white tank top in a new photo! The actress documented herself while ‘dancing in the rain’ and the sultry photo is a true work of art! You have to see this!

Halle Berry, 52, has never looked better! The actress went braless in a new photo while she danced in the rain, surrounded by a forest of green plants on January 15. She wore a white tank top, which was soaked from the rain, as she let her wet hair down in her latest Instagram photo. Halle even showed off her incredibly toned arms in the shot — which was captured mid-dance. And, Halle’s energy in her snap was so contagious that Selma Blair, 46, even commented, “I love your spirit”.

The John Wick 3 actress, who is a fan of health and fitness, keeps her body tight with the help of a personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. “[Halle and I] are training comfortably about five, sometimes six, times a week,” Thomas said during an appearance on The Doctors in early January. “She’s the hardest working actor I have ever met in my entire life. She is a real-life superhuman superhero.”

“When [Halle and I] are training we have a mindset,” Thomas explained. “We’ve got to try and modify the body to be able to withstand the type of choreography, and the action design, that she’s about to take on with this extraordinary role of a female assassin. It’s not easy, and it takes so much hard work and discipline, and I’m so proud of her because at 52 years of age she is doing all of her own stunts.”

Halle often posts “Fitness Friday” videos on Instagram, where she showcases some of her own workout moves to encourage her followers to do the same. She once credited Thomas with helping her get into the “best shape” she’s ever been in. And, we are too! — Halle makes 52 look 22 with her hard work and consistency when it comes to her health regimen!

Halle lives by the mantra that exercise is the catalyst to other life successes. “She firmly believes exercise is the key to everything, including a youthful, glowing complexion — because, if you feel good then you look good,” a source close to the actress told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Halle follows a cardio heavy workout routine, and she believes increasing the blood flow and getting the circulation moving stimulates cell renewal and helps promote a glowing complexion.”

And, while staying active is essential to her daily routine, Halle also cooks up her abs in the kitchen. “She also follows the Keto diet, avoiding all processed foods and sugar, and eating healthy fats like avocados, coconut oil and eggs, in addition to a ton of protein, fruit and veggies,” the insider added. “Halle drinks a ton of water too, all throughout the day to flush her system out, and likes to start off in the morning with a warm glass of water with fresh lemon in it.”