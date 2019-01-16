Russell Dickerson & Carly Pearce Reveal Why They’re So Excited For 2019 Tour After 9 Years Of Friendship

Later this month, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson will kick off their Way Back Tour, and we recently caught up with the stars EXCLUSIVELY about why they’re so excited to be hitting the road together!

2018 was a monster year for rising country artists, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson, and in 2019, they’ll get to continue the fun on their co-headlining Way Back Tour! The singers announced the tour back in November, and it will finally kick off in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 24. “It’s called the Way Back Tour because…we go way back!” Russell explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the BMI Country Awards on Nov. 13. “We’ve been cheering each other on for about nine years now.”

When we caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Carly later that month, she added, “We played our first record label showcases together in Nashville eight or nine years ago. Our careers and our stories have paralleled so much. We had those label showcases at the same time, got record deals at the same time, lost record deals at the same time. We slugged it out for five years on the road, figuring it out. We’ve had hits at the same time, we had number ones within a month of each other. And we always told each other — if we ever got success,and were ever able to do it, then we would bring it back and co-headline.”

The tour begins with a stretch leading into the beginning of February, then takes a three week break before picking up again toward the end of the month. It concludes on March 2 with a show in Chicago.

“It’s been fun to cheer on such a good friend over the years,” Russell raved. “She’s crushing it. We want to just go across America and celebrate our success that we’ve had this year.” Of course, Carly is equally as excited to be rooting for her pal. “The fact that we’re able to do this — we almost can’t look at each other and not cry!” she gushed. “We both know what each other has gone through. It’s going to be the most fun. I can’t wait.”