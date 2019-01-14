Kate Upton Looks Just Like Marilyn Monroe In New 1920s Themed Party Pics

Kate Upton turned heads when she gave serious Marilyn Monroe vibes with her classic look at a friend’s 1920s themed party in new pics posted to Instagram on Jan. 14.

Kate Upton, 26, could have passed for the late Marilyn Monroe in new pics she posted to Instagram on Jan. 14! The already gorgeous model gave her usual look a break when she attended a 1920s themed birthday party in Beverly Hills for pal Amy Cole and dressed up like she walked right out of the era! Her look consisted of her blonde hair swept up in classic short curls and pinned back, which was very reminiscent of Marilyn, and a black vest, matching pants and a white fur coat. In addition to various pics from the fun-filled event, Kate posted a black and white video of herself admiring her new look in a mirror while totally living up to her temporary persona.

“Happy birthday @amyc23 ! Thanks for throwing a killer party! Took you turning 30 to get me out of my sweats and nursing bra 😂,” Kate captioned one of her stunning pics from the party. The new mom just gave birth to her first child, Genevieve, on Nov. 7, and it seems like she’s loving being a new mother. It’s also the first child for her hubby Justin Verlander, 35, so it’s been quite the exciting time for the lovebirds!

Since giving birth to Genevieve, Kate has been open about her fitness journey on social media. She often posts pics of herself during her workouts and it’s definitely been paying off considering how amazing her post-baby body looks! We look forward to seeing more pics of Kate and her adorable baby soon!

Whether Kate’s posing in a bikini, workout clothes or a 1920s themed outfit, she always manages to look incredible!