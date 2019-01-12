Slim Jxmmi Tweets That He’s Leaving Rae Sremmurd Hours After Concert With Nicki Minaj & Fans Freak Out

Is the rap duo Rea Sremmurd no more?! Slim Jxmmi had fans freaking out after tweeting that his time in the group ‘was a wrap.’

Well, 2019 might have had its first musical group breakup. Slim Jxmmi seemingly just announced that Rea Sremmurd was disbanding in since-deleted tweets. Taking to Twitter, Slim Jxmmi wrote, “I’m not Rae Sremmurd i’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself.” He also wrote, “Not SremmLife,” “Y’all won it’s a wrap,” and “Y’all still got ya mans swae (Swae Lee) y’all a be skraight.” These tweets happened just hours after the group performed with Nicki Minaj in Australia on Jan. 11 — time will tell what happened after that concert was over.

Needless to say, fans were dismayed over Slim’s announcement. @RYANST3EZUS tweeted, “Rae sremmurd separates and Uzi quits music all within 24 hours ?? Earth so trash.” @Averyaleese echoed that sentiment, writing, “uzi quit music. rae sremmurd broke up. 2019 cancelled forever i’m done.” Meanwhile, @SoneVictorious asked, “How can @RaeSremmurd break up.. They’re BROTHERS.. how b? I hope its not envy..”

Rae Sremmurd’s split comes just days after Jxmmi was involved in a huge brawl in New Zealand. Aside from a pretty graphic video, the incident resulted in one person being stabbed, and rushed to the hospital. At point int he clip, you can see Jxmmi on the ground being wrestled. Swae Lee was not involved in this altercation.

