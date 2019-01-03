Slim Jxmmi, one half of Rae Sremmurd, got into a nasty street fight during a pre-concert stop in New Zealand. Watch what went down here!

Yikes. Rae Sremmurd band member Slim Jxmmi, 27, was involved in a street brawl on Jan. 3, and the video of the incident is not pretty. The rapper, who serves as one half of the hip-hop duo, got into a messy altercation that resulted in one person being stabbed, and rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in New Zealand, and reportedly broke out on account of someone recording a video of the group. You can watch a video of the fight, obtained by TMZ, below.

In the clip, Slim is seen on the pavement wrestling with several people, one of whom appears to be a woman! Witnesses claim to have heard a bottle break at one point, and saw someone wielding it as a weapon, according to TMZ. Thankfully, his bandmate Swae Lee, 23, wasn’t present at the time, and avoided the bloody brawl altogether.

The duo are in town for their forthcoming performance at the Logan Campbell Centre in Epsom on Jan. 4. At this time, the show is still scheduled to take place. The news comes just two weeks after Slim and Swae dropped a set of Christmas tunes, along with several music videos. The festive tunes were miles apart from Slim’s display of street fighting skills. His high-energy “Nothing for Christmas” saw him Jxmmi rocking a Santa suit while talking about his Xmas wishes!

We sure hope that Slim, and everyone involved in this fight comes out ok! It looked like one messy brawl, but so far no arrests have been made, according to TMZ.