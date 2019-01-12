Nicki Minaj Slays In Pink Corset With Fishnet Tights & Showcases Her Famous Cleavage

Nicki Minaj stunned her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of herself in a form-fitting pink bodysuit! Check out her sexy outfit here!

Nicki Minaj is always wearing the most stunning outfits, and her most recent one she shared on Instagram is no exception. Wearing a corset-like bodysuit, along with some fishnet tights underneath, the “Anaconda” rapper showed off her iconic cleavage. Nicki donned the outfit as part of her concert in Sydney, Australia, but even those who weren’t in attendance were able to give this get-up some love on her Instagram in the comments. Check out Nicki’s latest sexiest look in full below!

We reported earlier how Nicki and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty‘s chemistry is off the charts. “Nicki and Kenneth are in that honeymoon stage where they literally can’t keep their hands off each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The attraction between them is so strong you can practically see the sparks flying. And as all her Twitter fans know she’s not shy about admitting that they spend a whole lot of their time together in bed. but her relationship with Kenneth is way more than just sex, they are genuinely in love.”

However, there are some in Nicki’s circle of friends who are worried that she might be moving too fast with Kenneth. “It’s all very intense and romantic, but it’s also got her inner circle very anxious,” another source told us. “He’s already telling her he wants to marry her, and she’s saying the same thing! The fear is that she’ll do something spontaneous, like run off and elope and then regret it later. Nicki’s moving too fast with Kenneth.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nicki. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.