Nicki Minaj Flaunts Major Cleavage & Yellow Hair In Sexy Chain Link Bodysuit — See Pic

Nicki Minaj is always treating anyone who follows her on Instagram with some pretty eye-popping outfits, and her latest bodysuit is no exception. Taking to her social media account, the rapper shared a photo of her yellow, cleavage-bearing ensemble that had dozens of chains on it, and a choker. She accompanied her daring look with a yellow, see-through hood — and yellow hair as well. Check out a full pic of Nicki’s latest, wildest outfit below!

We reported earlier how despite the fact that Nicki seems completely smitten with her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty, but her friends are worried she’s moving too fast, too soon. “It’s all very intense and romantic, but it’s also got her inner circle very anxious,” the friend said. “He’s already telling her he wants to marry her, and she’s saying the same thing! The fear is that she’ll do something spontaneous, like run off and elope and then regret it later. Nicki’s moving too fast with Kenneth.

Despite her friends’ concerns, Nicki is having the time of her life with Kenneth right now. “Nicki Minaj is living in a fairy tale right now,” another source told us. “Everything with Kenneth is firing on all cylinders. The chemistry they have is so intense. Nicki has very high standards, and Kenneth is living up to all her expectations and more. They have history and since fate brought them back together, things really have clicked.”

