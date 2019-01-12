Harry Styles Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Kiko Mizuhara 5 Months After Split From Camille Rowe

It’s been nearly half a year since Harry Styles called it quits with Victoria’s Secret Angel Camille Rowe, and a new report suggests he’s found love with another model: Kiko Mizuhara, a sensation in Japan!

Harry Styles, 24, has an affinity for models and it appears that he hasn’t changed! The “Sign of the Times” singer is now being linked to Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara, 28, after The Sun claimed Harry’s “growing close” to her on Jan. 11. The two have earned one another’s follows on Instagram (not an easy feat, especially since Harry only follows 242 users). And Harry has reportedly visited Japan’s capital, Tokyo, “numerous times” in the past three months, where the report suggests the meet cute happened. The singer, who also starred in Dunkirk, was even photographed dressed to the nines at Narita Airport in Oct. 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Kiko’s reps regarding the report.

Kiko is a big deal in Japan, but has made splashes in the modeling and fashion industry internationally as well! Born in Houston, Texas but moved to Tokyo at the age of 2, Kiko has walked New York Fashion Week’s runways and appeared on the holy trinity of covers: Vogue, GQ and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2018, she was even named the first Asian ambassador for Dior Beauty, and earned a similar title — the first Japanese ambassador — for Coach that same year! But Kiko’s face may seem familiar to you other from her editorial appearances, as she starred in the 2010 film, Norwegian Wood, adapted from Haruki Murakami’s novel. Even Rihanna and Beyoncé have tested out Kiko’s designs, as she has collaborated with IT-brand Opening Ceremony four times…yep, that’s right. The Jack of all trades is a clothes designer too.

While we’d love to see Harry and Kiko unite their talents to become a hot couple, The Sun reported that “the pair are unlikely to appear in public,” regardless if they’re dating or not. That’s hardly surprising, since there aren’t exactly a generous amount of pictures of Harry with ex Camille Rowe, 29. Camille, also a model and known for her walks at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, split from Harry in July 2018, according to multiple outlets.

Harry has also been linked to a handful of big names including models Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio and Taylor Swift. However, the former One Direction member has pointed out that he has “never felt the need” to label his sexuality in a 2017 interview with The Sun.