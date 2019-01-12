Delilah Belle Hamlin Frolics In The Ocean In A New Black Thong Bikini On College Break — See Pics

Delilah Belle Hamlin was spotted enjoying the waves of Mexico during her winter break from college! See her black thong bikini that’s sure to be your new swimsuit goals!

It may be January, but some celebs are already enjoying some fun in the sun. Delilah Belle Hamlin decided to utilize her time off from college — her classes don’t begin until next month — by taking a getaway to Mexico! Recently, she was caught on camera enjoying the waves in a black thong bikini. Lisa Rinna‘s daughter was also accompanied by her friend, YouTuber Suede Brooks who wore a green bikini. Check out more pics of Delilah enjoying her Mexico vacation below!

We reported back in June of 2018 how Delilah stunned wearing another type of bikini. Taking to the runway at a fashion show, the model wore a camo-green two-piece suit, which showed off some major underboob thanks to a cut-out at the bottom. Needless to say, her style of swimsuit — in this case, a swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis — has become one of the most popular beach looks out there.

Delilah’s career in modeling took off since she appeared in the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week way back in September 2016. Since then, her stock has been on the rise as she’s signed to IMG models. However, she hasn’t always wanted to be a model. “I never planned on modeling,” she previously admitted. “I had an Instagram and I would make my sister take pictures of me in our backyard. One day, a modeling agency contacted me and I said, ‘I guess this could me a fun journey.'”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Delilah. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.