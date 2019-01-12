See Pics
Hollywood Life

Delilah Belle Hamlin Frolics In The Ocean In A New Black Thong Bikini On College Break — See Pics

BACKGRID
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Delilah Belle Hamlin plays in the sunshine with her Youtuber friend Suede Brooks. Delilah looks stunning in a black bikini and showed off her flawless figure on the beach with her friend in Tulum, Mexico. Shot on 01/11/19. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Delilah Belle Hamlin plays in the sunshine with her Youtuber friend Suede Brooks. Delilah looks stunning in a black bikini and showed off her flawless figure on the beach with her friend in Tulum, Mexico. Shot on 01/11/19. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Delilah Belle Hamlin looked stunning as she rocked an H&M x Moschino leopard print bikini and showed off her flawless figure on the beach with a group of friends in Tulum, Mexico. Shot on 01/10/19. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin, Delilah Hamlin BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Delilah Belle Hamlin was spotted enjoying the waves of Mexico during her winter break from college! See her black thong bikini that’s sure to be your new swimsuit goals!

It may be January, but some celebs are already enjoying some fun in the sun. Delilah Belle Hamlin decided to utilize her time off from college — her classes don’t begin until next month — by taking a getaway to Mexico! Recently, she was caught on camera enjoying the waves in a black thong bikini. Lisa Rinna‘s daughter was also accompanied by her friend, YouTuber Suede Brooks who wore a green bikini. Check out more pics of Delilah enjoying her Mexico vacation below!

We reported back in June of 2018 how Delilah stunned wearing another type of bikini. Taking to the runway at a fashion show, the model wore a camo-green two-piece suit, which showed off some major underboob thanks to a cut-out at the bottom. Needless to say, her style of swimsuit — in this case, a swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis — has become one of the most popular beach looks out there.

Delilah’s career in modeling took off since she appeared in the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week way back in September 2016. Since then, her stock has been on the rise as she’s signed to IMG models. However, she hasn’t always wanted to be a model. “I never planned on modeling,” she previously admitted. “I had an Instagram and I would make my sister take pictures of me in our backyard. One day, a modeling agency contacted me and I said, ‘I guess this could me a fun journey.'”

Delilah Belle Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin plays in the sunshine with her Youtuber friend Suede Brooks.
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin plays in the sunshine with her Youtuber friend Suede Brooks.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Delilah. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.