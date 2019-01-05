Karrueche Tran seen in another hot bikini in Miami! Check out her gorgeous rainbow suit inside!

Add Karrueche Tran, 30, to the long list of celebs who have been flaunting their bikinis this winter! The two-time Daytime Emmy Awards winning actress showed off a teeny-tiny rainbow string bikini while vacationing in Miami with retired football player boyfriend Victor Cruz, 32.

Karrueche showed off her toned and petite physique while strolling on the beach with a drink in hand. Her rainbow bikini popped against her skin, and she kept her belongings in a straw tote bag. Her dark beachy waves flowed behind her, and she kept the sun out of her face in a cute baby pink hat.

The young actress has been chronicling her vacation over the past several days, inducing envy from us stuck in places where we can’t exactly wear bathing suits at the moment! Victor posted a photo to his own Insta account at The Setai in Miami Beach on Dec. 31, captioning it, “I’m ready for 2019.” Looks like the hot couple rang in the new year in the sunshine state!

It seems like Karrueche has been having the time of her life on her Miami vacation with Victor. She’s been posting pics since she got there in a variety of gorgeous swimsuits, including a baby pink bikini, a green bikini, a leopard one-piece, and a yellow one-piece. She’s been spending time at the afore-mentioned hotel according to her Instagram geotags, as well as exclusive club Soho Beach House in Miami. We’re sure she’s having a blast, considering she’s in the hot Florida weather with the man that she loves.

“He’s so sweet, like a really nice guy, he’s genuinely kind and it’s so refreshing to be with such a kind, great guy,” Karrueche told Us Weekly, raving about her man. “And it doesn’t hurt that his body is bangin’!” Well said, girl!

The couple has definitely been getting serious recently – Victor said Karrueche is “the one” – but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any words of engagement on the horizon! For now, we’ll just jealously watch their romantic beach vacation and wish this happy couple the best!