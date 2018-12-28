Exclusive
Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons ‘Having Fun,’ But No Plans To Make Relationship More ‘Serious’

Don’t mistake Kendall Jenner’s attendance of Ben Simmons’ recent Philadelphia 76ers games for the sound of ‘wedding bells,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. But are they ‘dating around’?

Don’t expect Kendall Jenner, 23, to jump on the Kar-Jenner bandwagon of serious relationships and babies just yet! After she and Ben Simmons, 22, rekindled their romance in November, “a proposal is actually laughable right now between the two,” a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever.” Keep in mind that these two don’t share an extensive history, as Ben and Kendall only enjoyed a three-month fling this summer prior to their reunion!

“They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” our source continues. They have mostly been spotted at Ben’s Philadelphia 76ers home games, as Kendall has been seen in the courtside in the team’s games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 23, and the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 25. She even sat by Ben’s mom, Julie Simmons, in the sidelines at a game versus the Washington Wizards on Nov. 30! Most recently, Kendall and Ben were photographed on a grocery run at a Philadelphia Whole Foods.

Despite their low-key hangouts, our source lets on that the pair may be more serious than some might assume: “They are staying exclusive and not dating around.” That’s right! Still, “wedding bells or the thoughts if it are nonexistent,” our insider clarifies.

Even though the model and NBA guard are keeping it casual, Ben isn’t hiding his hots for Kendall from the world! After she posted a close-up portrait taken at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party on Dec. 27, her boo left not one, but two drooling emojis. And we’re hearing that the two are likely to ring in the new year together! Ben will “be playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1, but “has the day off for New Year’s Eve and they’ll be together Dec. 31 and Jan. 1,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Dec. 23.