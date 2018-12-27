Jon Gosselin Reveals Son Collin Is Not ‘Special Needs’ Or ‘On Any Spectrum’ After Custody Win

Collin Gosselin is now living with Jon full time, after leaving a special treatment facility. But according to his father, Collin didn’t belong there at all. Here’s what Jon had to say!

Jon Gosselin, 41, is setting the record straight! His son Collin, 14, may have moved into Jon’s Pennsylvania home after the father of eight beat his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 43, in a temporary custody battle, but fans of the famous fam still have questions! Recall Collin was reportedly in a treatment facility until he moved in with his father full-time — but why was her there in the first place? While Kate opened up in 2016 about sending her son to the facility for his behavioral issues, many wondered whether that was the full story. Fans started speculating on Instagram about Collin having special needs or being on the autism spectrum — and Jon responded!

“I’d love to know if he actually has ‘special needs’ or if he just didn’t deal with Kate’s BS like we all suspect,” one social media user commented. “Either way, he’s home! And he looks happy.” Jon replied to this comment, writing simply, “He is not on any spectrum or special needs.” Many fans thanked him for confirming this — and for standing up for Collin. “Kate does not get to control the narrative any longer, and I am so glad Jon is willing to speak up for his son,” one said. So what was the particular photo of Collin that sparked this much attention?

It was taken on Christmas Day and featured Jon, his girlfriend Colleen Conrard, her two kids Jesse and Jordan, as well as Collin and his sister Hannah. The blended family looked happy as could be standing in front of their Christmas tree for a group photo.

This isn’t the only special occasion Jon has spent with Hannah and Collin lately. While he doesn’t have much contact with the rest of his kids, Jon has celebrated birthdays with these two and even sent Hannah off to her first day of eighth grade in September.

We can’t wait to see more from this former reality star and his kiddos, especially now that Collin is adjusting to life back at home and out of the treatment facility.