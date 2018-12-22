Ant Anstead: 5 Things To Know About Christina El Moussa’s New Husband

Christina El Moussa is officially remarried! Here’s everything you need to about her new husband Ant Anstead!

We still can’t get over this secret wedding! Christina El Moussa has officially tied the knot with Ant Anstead! While the two surprised their wedding guests with their secret nuptials in their Newport Beach house on Dec. 22, find out all the information you need to know him right here.

1. He’s the host of Wheeler Dealers. In its 16th season, Ant has been hosting the series since the fourteenth season after replacing Mike Brewer. The show focuses on saving old, but repairable cars.

2. He started dating Christina in Nov., 2017. Christina revealed that she was dating Ant by posting a selfie of them riding motorcycles back in Jan., 2018.

3. Just like Christina, he was previously married as well. Prior to dating and marrying Christina, Ant was married to Louise Anstead in 2005 before they separated in 2017.

4. He also has two children from his previous marriage. Ant and Louise share a daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12. When asked about his recent wedding with Christina, he gushed to People, “We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

5. He’s an accomplished to TV presenter. A published automobile expert, he’s presented for For The Love Of Cars, Building Cars Live, Chinese New Year the Biggest Celebration on Earth, Worlds Most Expensive Cars, Craft I Made This and more.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about both Christina and Ant. In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos together as a couple in our gallery above.