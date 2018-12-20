Emily Ratajkowski, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim K, & 5 More Stars In The Tiniest Mini Dresses You’ve Ever Seen

In 2018, we saw dress hemlines get higher than ever, but these stars are pulling it off to perfection! See all of the sexiest stars rocking teeny-tiny mini dresses!

‘Tis the season for tiny dresses! For these stars, itty-bitty mini dresses are an all-year round affair, and the biggest stars in Hollywood are doing it real big on the red carpet, with (very) little fabric. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 27, Hailee Steinfeld, 22, and of course, Kim Kardashian, 38, have perfected the mini dress look, and have consistently whipped out barely-there ensembles. From thigh-skimming leather looks, to skintight spandex, these looks are hot hot hot, in what are potentially the tiniest mini dresses we’ve ever seen!

When Hailee attended the premiere for her film Bumblebee in Los Angeles, she sported a super unique mini dress! The actress and singer had her hair pulled back, drew all of the attention to her crazy cool dress from Balmain. The long-sleeved black minidress featured a structured white overlay that criss-crossed her body in random lines. Hailee completed the red carpet look with yellow nails, simple silver jewelry and a pair of sleek black pumps. The star-studded premiere featured a slew of flawless red carpet looks, but Hailee’s mini dress was a standout!

Kim K stopped the show back in August, when she showed up to Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in one of her sexiest looks to date! Kim wore a pink satin mini dress with a large cut-out at her super small waist. The Yeezy dress, designed by her husband, Kanye West, was the perfect ensemble to show off her flawless bod. The skintight fabric clung to her every curve, and featured a high hemline, that showed off her toned legs!

2018 saw hemlines get higher than ever, but these ladies sure know how to pull it off! Be sure to click through the gallery about to see all the sexiest (and smallest) mini-dress looks from your fave stars!