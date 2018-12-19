Angelina Keeley: 5 Things To Know About Cutthroat ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Six are left on ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath,’ including Angelina Keeley, who’s played a cutthroat game to get herself to this point. Ahead of the Dec. 19 finale, get to know Angelina better here!

Angelina Keeley has taken some big risks to get to the final six on Survivor: David vs. Goliath — she even took herself out of an immunity challenge to get rice for her tribe. However, her outspoken nature has made other players weary, which, in a way, has helped keep her around, as she’s come off as someone who will be easy to beat in the final tribal. Angelina is competing against Kara Kay, Mike White, Nick Wilson, Davie Rickenbacker and Alison Raybould for the title of Sole Survivor, and she’ll have to keep up her cutthroat gameplay to make a statement with the jury. Here’s more to know:

1. She’s a college graduate, has a Master’s Degree and works in California. Angelina graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations in 2011. During her time at Stanford, she served as Student Body President, as well as a Resident Advisor. After undergrad, she attended Yale University’s School of Management, and graduated with a Master of Business Administration in 2016. She worked as a Summer Associate for Deloitte in 2015, and was hired as a Senior Consultant in Sept. 2016, after she completed her Master’s.

2. Her husband is in the military. Angelina is married and her husband serves in the US military. After her time on Survivor, he headed out to his second deployment, which she said was part of her inspiration for wanting to compete on the show.

3. She’s invested in politics. Angelina said one of her biggest pet peeves is “when people don’t vote.” She also volunteered for Barack Obama from 2007-2012.

4. She came onto ‘Survivor’ with little outdoor experience. Angelina wasn’t savvy to the outdoor scene before she came on Survivor, but was confident that she would be able to adapt to whatever situation she was thrown into. She also made it clear before the game that she was relying on her social game — “empathy and emotional awareness” — to put her through.

5. She has her own non-profit. Angelina helped start the non-profit Ready to Run, “which encourages, empowers and equips middle school and high school aged girls to run for student government positions in their schools.” She considers her time as Student Body President at Stanford to be her “claim to fame,” especially since she was the first Latina to ever hold the position.