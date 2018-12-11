Pedro Jimenez: 5 Things To Know About Crew Member Tragically Killed On ‘Power’ Set

The death of Pedro Jimenez has rocked the cast and crew of Starz’s Power. After he was killed on set of the show on December 10, production was shut down temporarily. While we wait for more details, here’s 5 facts about Pedro Jimenez.

The alleged accidental death of crew member, Pedro Jimenez, 63, has rocked the Power family. It was just another work day for the cast and crew, as the show’s star Omari Hardwick said, until they discovered the tragic news of Jimenez’s death. While all of the details surrounding his death have yet to be revealed, here’s five facts about Jimenez. There are no photos of Jimenez available at this time. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

1. Pedro Jimenez was a production assistant. — At the time of his death, he was working on Power‘s Brooklyn, New York set. Jimenez was fatally struck by a vehicle in the early hours of the morning, while setting up parking cones for a shoot in the area, according to reports. He was 63.

2. Have there been any arrests made? — NYPD is still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made as of yet. However, officials have spoken to the driver of the vehicle, which Deadline reports is a 2006 Ford Explorer. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was also a member of the Power crew, according to the site.

3. He had worked on the show since its start. — Jimenez was with the Power family from its first day of production, all the way back in 2014. Production on the show’s sixth season has been temporarily shut down out of respect for the Jimenez family and other cast and crew members.

4. Power stars have spoken out and they are devastated. — The show’s main star, Omari Hardwick was the first to speak out with a long message on Instagram. He took responsibility as the show’s “quarterback” to address the tragic death on behalf of the cast. Joseph Sikora (Tommy) thanked Jimenez for “always having a smile and brining so much love on set,” in an emotional tribute on Instagram. The rest of the cast followed suit with 50 Cent (executive producer and former cast member), Lala Anthony (LaKeisha), and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) all posting heartfelt words on Instagram.

5. Jimenez was a family man, who brought joy to the cast and crew. — Hardwick, who called Jimenez a “beautiful, hardworking, GRACIOUS” man, revealed that Jimenez left behind a wife and children. However, his family has not been identified.