‘Power’ Creator Sets The Record Straight On Angela’s Fate: Is She Really Dead?

‘Power’ fans got the biggest shock of the series when Angela … well, we don’t spoil this, so you can click inside! Following the season 5 finale, viewers questioned Angie’s fate on the show because of ep. 10’s bombshell ending. And, the show’s creator, Courtney Kemp just revealed it all!

Just two weeks after killing off Kanan (played by 50 Cent), Power served up another death — OR SO WE THOUGHT! If you have not watched the season 5 finale, you should not read on. — We say that, because Power creator, Courtney Kemp, just revealed that Angela (Lela Loren) is not dead, despite viewers seeing her near-lifeless and bloodied body on the stairwell floor at the end of episode 10.

In the final moments of the season 5 finale, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) shot Angela right in front of Ghost (Omari Hardwick). Angela was shot in the chest, and was barely able to speak, or breathe, while in the arms of Ghost, who just screamed with worry. While we technically did not see Angela die, the shot looked so gruesome that it was only right we assumed the show would take that type of turn. Remember, Kanan was just killed off two weeks prior, so clearly, anything goes when it comes to Power.

However, the season 5 finale was not the end for Angela. In fact, it appears to only be the beginning for another chapter of Angela’s story. Kemp wants us all to “stop the debates,” over the presumed death, because “Angela is not dead,” she wrote on Instagram, September 10. Kemp then used the hashtags, “tune in” and “season 6”.

Ahead of season 5, HollywoodLife.com caught up with the cast at the premiere in New York City on June 29. While there, Kemp told us that this past season was “going to be really intense. She even added that viewers will “have some feelings for sure.” — And, she wasn’t lying.

Now, as we head into season 6, Angela is shot, Kanan is dead, and Tommy is out for blood. Oh, and the feds are closing in on Angela Ghost, Tommy, Tasha and LaKeisha. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what can possibly happen next. All we know is that no one is safe in this big rich town…