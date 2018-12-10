Kenneth Petty’s Mugshots: See All 12 Arrest Photos Of Nicki Minaj’s New Man

Smile for the camera. Nicki Minaj’s new bae, Kenneth Petty, has served time for everything from attempted rape to first-degree manslaughter, and he has a dozen mugshots to prove it.

To say that Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 40, has a long rap sheet is an understatement. Nicki Minaj’s new man has been arrested twelve times over the years, and each time, he’s gotten a brand new picture, courtesy of the police. While the exact details of each twelve arrests are unknown (and we’ll update this post once that info is figured out), it is known that Kenneth has served time for both attempted rape and for shooting a man. His most recent arrest, according to Radar Online, happened on Sept. 12, 2018, when he was reportedly busted for driving with a suspended license.

Kenneth was allegedly charged with two infractions and one misdemeanor for “operating an unlicensed vehicle,” “failure to stop at a stop sign,” and “operating a vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.” He appeared in the Nassau County First District Court on Oct. 25 for an arraignment hearing, and his next court date on the case is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2019. This offense pales in comparison to his arrest in 1995. When Kenneth was just 16-years-old, he was busted for attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old-girl. Kenneth, according to official records, used a “knife/cutting instrument” during the attempted rape, and was sentenced to spend 18-54 months in prison. In addition to that prison term, Kenneth is now a registered sex offender.

He also served time for his involvement in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Blast. On April 27, 2002, Kenneth – according to The Blast’s documents – shot Lamont “with a loaded handgin (sic) multiple times thereby causing his death.” Officials reportedly charged Kenneth with murder in the second degree, but he was able to get it reduced to manslaughter after cutting a deal. He pled guilty in March 2006 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, for which he served 7.

No wonder fans aren’t thrilled that Nicki, 36, is hanging out with this man. There are rumors that these two have been an item for months, and that they’re working together on some business projects, as “Zoo” is involved in the music industry. Nicki made their relationship – be it romantic, professional or both – Instagram official on Dec. 9. “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?” she captioned a picture of them together. “It’s no secret…that the both of us…are running out of time…”