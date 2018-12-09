Nicki Minaj’s New Man Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty Grabs Her Thigh In IG Pic & Her Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Nicki Minaj & her rumored new beau Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty cuddled up for one of the rapper’s latest Instagram pics. See their new pic here!

Nicki Minaj and her new man (with a criminal past) Kenneth “Zoo” Petty appear to be still going strong. In addition to their pic together, where Kenenth can be seen holding her lower back and thigh, Nicki shared some lyrics from Adele‘s “Hello” in the caption, writing, “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time…” Check out the full picture below.

Considering Kenneth’s criminal history, her fans have not been too keen on her association with Kenneth. Taking to Twitter, one fan @libralounge wrote, “Ooh chile this 👏🏿 right 👏🏿 here!!! Sources are saying that #nickiminaj new boo is #kennethzoopetty who is not only the father of 5… but he’s also a registered sex offender in the state of #newyork Looks like one of his baby mama’s.” Meanwhile, justinhulon responded on her Instagram pic, writing, “She may be a ‘Queen’ but that ain’t no king.” However, some of her fans have come to her support.

We reported earlier how Kenneth was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl when he was around 20 years old and was arrested by NYCPD’s Sex Offender Unit. Currently, he’s a registered sex offender. In addition to be a father of five children, he also lives in Queens. Kenneth was previously seen in a photo together with Nicki where she was rocking a huge diamond ring.

Meanwhile, he can also briefly be seen in Nicki’s video thanking her fans for all their birthday wishes:

She is stunning 😍😍 I hope you had an amazing birthday baby @NICKIMINAJ I love you forever pic.twitter.com/J1hdHzZmen — Melanie 🌺 (@Barbzovo) December 9, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Nicki. In the meantime, check out her hottest looks of all-time in our gallery above.