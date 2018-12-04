Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son, 6 Mos., Has ‘Flat Head Syndrome,’ But What Is It? Dr. Explains

Chrissy Teigen just posted a photo of her son’s new helmet, but what’s it for? We spoke to a doctor EXCLUSIVELY about flat head syndrome.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, and her six-month-old son Miles just took the sweetest mother/son selfie — but the little one was wearing something unexpected on his head. “My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today!” the mother of two explained. “Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!” So what exactly does that mean? “Many newborns are born with a flat spot on their head and don’t need anything other than time to have it round out by six months,” Dr. Sherry Ross, MD, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Other babies with a severe case of flat head syndrome need to wear a helmet that helps properly shape the head. A baby would start to wear a helmet 23 hours a day at around six months. Depending on the severity of the flat head, helmets are worn for two to six months.”

There’s no need for all babies with a flat head to wear a “lightweight” helmet like this one, but clearly little Miles’ case is severe enough to require one — and he’s at just the right age to remedy the problem. “A newborn baby’s head, especially at the top, is very soft and pliable during the first six months of life,” the doctor continued. “When a baby is still inside the uterus and has been in a certain position that puts pressure on the softest part of the skull, a flat area can develop. Other ways newborn babies can develop a flat head is if they sleep for long periods of time in the same position, have larger than usual heads, those born prematurely and those with weak muscle tone.”

However Miles developed a flat head, it’s great to see that Chrissy and John Legend, 39, are taking great care of their son! And can we just say, he looks absolutely adorable!

It’s no surprise that Chrissy would open up with her fans about Miles’ helmet, though. She always SO real when it comes to her kids, and fans were super supportive of her new pic. “He rocks it well,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Such a trendsetter.”