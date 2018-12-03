John Cena’s Hair Makeover: Reveals Why He Grew Out Hair For 1st Time Ever After Fans Freak Over ‘Do

After years of sporting a buzz cut, John Cena is rocking a much longer hairdo these days, and he finally explained why he decided to grow out his locks during an interview with Ellen on Dec. 3. Watch here!

John Cena fans absolutely could not believe their eyes when he showed up to a WWE event in October with…hair. For his entire career, John has had a buzz cut, so it caused quite an uproar to see this extremely different look. “Why not embrace the uncomfortable for once?” John explained, of his reason to grow out his hair, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dec. 3. “It’s totally uncomfortable. I just want to go get my eight dollar haircut and now I’m throwing product in my head. I don’t know what I’m doing!”

He went on to explain that the “dedicated and devoted” WWE fans really blew things out of proportion when they saw the ‘do. “I went to film a movie in China and the movie was six months long, and I left with a buzz cut and came back with this,” he revealed. “And everyone was like…YOU RUINED MY CHILDHOOD! So I’m just trying to figure my life out and my haircut and it’s like…YOU RUINED MY LIFE. So it’s kind of weird. It was a great exercise in embracing the uncomfortable because apparently I’ve altered the space/time continuum and it’s cool to be able to just try something new.”

When John debuted the look, many joked that he was going through a “midlife crisis” after splitting from Nikki Bella. The breakup is something that John doesn’t openly say much about these days, but since they were together for more than five years when they ended things, it’s clearly had a profound effect on him, whether it inspired the ‘do or not.

Meanwhile, Nikki has been documenting the aftermath of the split on Total Divas and Total Bellas, which returns with a new season at the beginning of 2019. In the trailer, we see Nikki go out on a date with Bachelorette star, Peter Kraus, so fans are dying to know what happens there!